BMW Launches Range of New Colors for the year, 2022

BMW Motorrad has updated its entry level street and Adventure model range for the year, 2022. All the updates consist of color revisions, accompanied by a small premium in price, wherein both the G 310 R and G310 GW would get a premium of Rs. 5000 above their predecessor.

The 2022 G 310 R is priced around Rs. 270,000 while the G 310 S is pried at Rs 3,10,000(ex-showroom, India). Despite the small price hike, the G 310 R continues to remain Rs. 26,230 cheaper when compared to its main rival, the KTM 390 Duke. Apart from the Austrian naked steet bike, the G 310 R takes on the Bajaj Dominar 400 and the Honda CB300R.

Similarly, the G 310 GS continues to remain Rs. 27,043 cheaper than its main rival, the KTM 390 Adventure. It also takes on the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Yezdi adventure.

The 2022 updates consist of only color revisions, while the G 310 R was previously available in two shades, namely Cyanite Blue Metallic and Limestone Metallic, the German Marque has discontinued these colour options by introducing the new shades, Passion Racing Red, Cosmic Black 2 and Sport Polar White/Racing Blue Metallic.

What is unchanged?

Well, apart from the colors, every aspect of the bike remains unchanged. Both the bikes remain powered by the 313cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine developing 34PS and 28Nm.