Dangers of overspeeding: Tata Tigor, Demo car, crash at 120 kmph

During the previous few years, the Tata Motors has been In the forefront with regards to safety standards in Indian cars. The above company is one of the few companies, it has got nearing to 3 vehicles having 5-star safety rating. Even, when it comes to entry level cars, it has got good safety ratings. Now, a major accident of Tata Tigor have put the safety rating of the SUV to the test.

An youtuber has shared the details of the serious accident on his Youtube channel in order to raise the awareness of safety standards in modern vehicle, lets have a closer look. He has emphasised on the fact, irrespective what rating the vehicle has, if someone tends to overspeed, the end result would be dangerous and damaging.





In the video, one can the Tata Tigor has met with an accident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the above incident has occurred when three Tata Employees were taking the vehicle for an test drive, apparently, the vehicle was moving at a very high speed and eventually the driver lost the control. Due to massive crash into a bike and a divider, the front of the vehicle got damaged very badly. Even the roof and the side were damaged as it rolled. And as result, the 2 passengers in the car lost their lives on spot, while the 3rd passenger receive massive injuries. Also, the bike driver could not survive the mishap.



In a nutshell, even the safest car having good safety rating might not save the passenger, if they are tempted towards over speeding. Speed kills. Overspeeding is clear no-no for any roads, be it Indian or international roads. Especially in India, random objects may appear out of nowhere, such as animals, kids, potholes etc, hence it is significant to be mindful while driving the vehicle.

Thousands of people tend to lose their lives in an avoidable accident each year, even though, they tend to invest good amount in buying high safety rating cars, thinking that it would help them save their lives. Remember not to rush or Overspeed or drive recklessly. Drive safe