Ducati India launches All New Hypermotard 950 Range of Motorcycles: Start price @Rs12.99 lakh

On Wednesday, Italian superbike maker Ducati, has launched its all new Hypermotard 950 range of motorcycles in India at starting price of Rs.12.99 lakh(Ex-showroom across the nation).



Ducati India, in its statement, that range would be available in 2 variants, Hypermotard 950 RVE priced at Rs.12.99 lakh and the Hypermotard 50 SP Priced at 16.24 lakh.

The Hypermotard 950 is powered by a twin cylinder engine having power output of 114 hp at 9000 rpm and it has a 14.5 litre fuel tank.

Ducati India Managing Director, Bipul Chandra stated, after witnessing the ongoing success of its all new Hypermotard 50 in the global market, the company is extremely excited to bring the Hypermotard 950 range in India in 2 unique flavours-the Hypermotard 50 RVE and Hypermotard 50 SP.

He further added, the Hypermotard 50 is a fun bike and it is designed in a such manner, where it would guarantee a high level of thrill and control while riding.

The company added, this model has got two riding modes-Sport for track or twisting roads and touring for inner city hops or out of town runs or simply for those individual who prefer a clean, fluid riding style.

The company further added, bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad. Hyderbad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai and Kolkata and deliveries would begin immediately.