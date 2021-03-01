X
X
Electric Bikes Waiting to be Unleashed in India in Coming Months

Electric Bikes Waiting to be Unleashed in India in Coming Months
Electric Bikes Waiting to be Unleashed in India in Coming Months

India takes pride in launching its very own first electrical cruiser –Earth Energy Evolve R, presently there are nearing to 148 electric bikes available for sale from different manufacturers and in the coming months this year, more new models would be added. Their starting price ranges from RS. 25,000 and the higher end two wheeler electrical bikes price range is above 1 lakh.

The popular options in high speed electric two-wheeler segment include

• Revolt RV400(Rs. 1.03 Lakh),

• Bajaj Chetak(Rs. 1 Lakh)

• Hero Electric Optima LA(Rs. 44,990)

• Ather 450X (Rs . 1.27 - 1.46 Lakh)

Popular new electric bikes making their debut in 2021 include

• Hero Maestro electric,

• Vespa Elettrica

• Hero eMaestro

• Tork T6X.

• CFMoto electric bike

All those who are planning to buy new model electric bikes can have a look at different models from varied manufacturers expected to be launched in coming months. Below you can find details, with regards to tentative launch and price as well

Upcoming Electric bike to be launched in March 2021

Model –Electric Bike Expected Price
eMotion Surge Rs 1.25 lakh to 1.5 lakh

Upcoming Electric bike to be launched in April 2021

Model –Electric Bike Expected Price
Okinawa Oli100 Rs1 Lakh*
Detel EV Easy Plus Rs60,000*

Upcoming Electric bike to be launched in June 2021

Model –Electric Bike Expected Price
Mahindra Gusto Electric Rs80,000*
Hero Electric A2B Rs35,000*
Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price still not announced
Tunwal Lithino Li 2.0 Price still not announced
Tunwal Sport 63 60V Price still not announced
Tunwal Sport 63 48V Price still not announced
Tunwal Mini Lithino 48V Price still not announced
Tunwal Strom ZX Price still not announced
Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price still not announced
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter Price still not announced
Rs1.25 Lakh*
Hero eMaestro Rs1 Lakh*
Evoke Urban Classic Rs6.50 Lakh*

Upcoming Electric bike to be launched in July 2021

Model –Electric Bike Expected Price
Honda PCX Electric Rs1.45 Lakh*
Suzuki Burgman Electric Rs1.20 Lakh*
TVS Creon Rs1.20 Lakh*
Emflux One Rs5.50 Lakh*
Devot E-Bike Rs1 Lakh*
Bird ES1+ Rs60,000*

Upcoming Electric bike to be launched in August 2021

Model –Electric Bike Expected Price
Orxa Mantis Rs3 Lakh*
Evoke Urban S Rs6 Lakh*
HeroElectric AXLHE-20 Rs55,000*
TVS Zeppelin R Rs1.50 Lakh*

Upcoming Electric bike to be launched in September 2021

Model –Electric Bike Expected Price
Hero Electric AE-75 Rs80,000*
Okinawa Cruiser Rs1 Lakh*
Hero Electric AE-8 Rs70,000*
KTM Electric Scooter Rs1.50 Lakh*
Everve EF1 Rs90,000*
Emote Electric Surge Rs1 Lakh*
22Kymco Like EV Rs1 Lakh*

Upcoming Electric bike to be launched in October 2021

Model –Electric Bike Expected Price
Ola Electric AppScooter Rs1.50 Lakh*

Upcoming Electric bike to be launched in November 2021

Model –Electric Bike Expected Price
Hero Electric AE-29 Rs85,000*
Hero Electric AE-3 Rs1.50 Lakh*
Revolt RV Cafe Racer Rs1.48 Lakh*
Simple Energy Mark 2 Rs1.10 Lakh*
Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike Rs1 Lakh*

Upcoming Electric bike to be launched in December 2021

Model –Electric Bike Expected Price
Emflux Two Rs4 - 4.50 Lakh*

In India, customers are spoilt for choice when it comes to electric bikes, and market is still going to expand further with Indian startup's showing enthusiasm to launch their new models to spice up the segment. These electric bikes are perfect blend of both style as well as performance.

