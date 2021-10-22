Flex-Fuel Engines mandatory in coming 6 to 8 months: Govt wants Manufacturers to produce them

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister on Wednesday has stated that the Government would seek all vehicle manufacturers to make Flex-fuel engines under the Euro VI emissions norms in the coming next 6 to 8 months. The flex-fuel or flexible fuel is considered to be alternative fuel made of a combination of methanol or ethanol and gasoline.



Gadkari, while addressing an event, further stated that, in the coming 15 years, Indian automobile industry would be worth Rs. 15 lakh crore.

We were planning to submit an affidavit in the Supreme Court to enable manufacturing of flex –fuel engines under the EURo IV emission norms, but now we would feel that, we would be asking the vehicle manufacturers to make flex fuel engines ( that can run on more than one fuel) under the Euro VI emission norms in the next 6 to 8 months, he stated.

Gadkari claimed that, the cost of the vehicles will not rise after making it mandatory for entire vehicle manufacturers to make flex-fuel engines.

The Minister has predicted that, in the coming days. India would be able to export green hydrogen.

The government in January, 2016 it has decided to leapfrog directly from EURO IV emission norms for petrol as well as diesel to EURo VI standards.

An inter-Ministerial group, headed by the Road transport and Highways Minister Gadkari on Jnauray 6th, 2016, have taken decision to advance the date by nearing to 4 years to 1st April, 2020 for implementation of Bharat stage VI(equivalent to Euro VI norms followed globally) for supply of cleaner auto fuel, by altogether skipping the Euro V grade norms.