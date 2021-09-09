Ford, another latest firm, decides to stop making cars in India

US Car giant, Ford is stop making cars in India and it has shut down both of its plants in the nation, as per the company statement.



Ford has stated that, it would close the plants in Gujarat as well as Tamil Nadu state by the 2nd quarter of 2022 but it will continue to make car engines for the purpose of export.

The firm is the latest big car firm which has left India in the very recent years.

In the year, 2017, another high end car maker, GM Motors have also stopped making cars for the Indian Market. And previous year, Harley-Davidson stopped both manufacturing and massively scaled back its sales operation in what is known to be world's biggest motorcycle market.

These exits have definitely hit hard, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts trying to both, lure or retain foreign manufacturers.

Ford had run up operating loses of above $2bn ((£1.5bn), Over the past decade in India and demand for new vehicles have been weakened, the firm has stated.

The car maker, which has been manufactured around 5 models for the local market, has stated that it would continue to offer maintenance services, parts as well as warranty support to the existing customers.

Ford will also shift to iconic global vehicles and electrified SUVs in the near future. The statement has stated, even though it was not very clear as to whether they would be made in India.

Ford has been manufacturing cars in India for around 25 years, but it has struggled to compete.

As per the reports, it has got a share of less than 2% of the passenger vehicles market and the firm is ranked 9th on the list of the nation's biggest car makers.