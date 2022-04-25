Garage Works (Startup): Quality Two Wheeler Service now at your doorstep





Ajay Bhagat, an Professional working in Pune, due to lockdown was working from home, but again, when he started going to office, he faced an unusual situation recently. He could not locate a garage or a mechanic in his vicinity, in order to get his bike serviced and hence he started to search for online doorstep service.

Two-Wheeler owner usually prefer to go to nearby garage to service their vehicle at their convenience and these are less expensive when compared to dealer run authorised service workshop. But after the 1st as well as 2nd lockdown, most of the local as well unorganized mechanics or technicians were mostly in financial distress. They either relocated their shop outside the city or they began working as delivery executives to varied e-commerce start-ups.

Garageworks (Tech Spanner info Private limited) was found by Shishir Gandhi and Prabudh Kakkar and quality doorstep vehicle servicing for customers and at the same time, they help to have sustainable livelihood with reliable source of income for mechanics.