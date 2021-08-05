Harley Davidson 1st Batch sold in India, Booking for 2nd Batch Open

In the month of October 2020, Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have signed an agreement under which Hero would sell and service Harley Davidson bikes in India. This home-grown two-wheeler manufacturer has started retailing the Harley Motorcycle through its dealership network by accepting bookings in April 2021

The model line-up does include nearing to 13 models such as Fat Bob, Street Bob, the upcoming Pan America 1250 adventure motorcycle and more. These bikes are priced between Rs. 10 lakh to Rs.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 1st batch of nearing to 100 Harley Davidson bikes has already been sold out in the nation; in fact, the Hero MotoCorp has begun taking the pre-bookings for the 2nd batch of the Harley-Davidson Motorcycles. This homegrown 2 wheeler maker is also planning to retail premium motorcycles under its own brand which has been developed for Harley-Davidson. The range would include middleweight bikes having engine capacity from 500cc to above. In India, the middleweight motorcycle segment does consist of model between 350cc to 400cc and it's dominated by Royal Enfield.

The HeroMotoCorp has been working on EV bikes as well as scooter independently at its Rajasthan-based R& D centers in India and in Germany in Stephanskichen. Earlier this year, the company has made an announcement about its partnership with Taiwanese EV brand –Gogoro. Hero would take advantage of Gogoro's expertise in battery swapping technology and very well it might introduce a few rebadged models in the nation.

The Hero MotoCorp won't use Hero Brand name for its upcoming EV as Hero Electric does have global rights over Hero Brand name in perpetuity for EVs. The new Hero electric bikes as well as scooter would be introduced under a new, dedicated sub-brand that would be announced at the time of launch. The rumour has it that, the Gogoro Viva electric scooter might be launched in India, under the Hero's new EV Sub-brand. The model is available in two variants, they include basic and keyless-packed with an electric motor making power worth 4bhp and 115Nm of Torque. The 1st electric 2 wheeler is likely to launch sometime next year.