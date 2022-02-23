Hero Lectro, e-cycle Brand of Hero Cycles Launched Experience Center

Customers would now be able to receive first-hand experience of Hero LEctro's wide range of e-cycles, which would cater to diverse use cases such as commute, fitness, adventure etc.

Delhi, our national capital, the 1st one, to get exclusive experience center. This lifestyle store comes with a test-ride area of customers, who will be now able to explore as well as try numerous models of Hero LEctro's e-cycles.

The experience center will have technicians and tools, so that they can provide after -sales services and also maintenance and repair.

These e-cycles are very efficient and also environment-friendly short distance mobility solution, nearing to 70% commuters in India travel less than 20km on a daily basis. There has been rising fuel prices as well as health consciousness among the people, e-cycles are emerging as the preferred choice for the commuters.

The Hero Lectro provides a range of e-cycles across price points starting at Rs. 28,999, which has been built keeping in mind Indian road as well as climatic conditions, which can be used for a wide spectrum of use cases.

Be it for office commute, fitness, short distance errands, trail riding or even simply be choice of environmentally friendly personal vehicle. The Hero Lectro e-cycles is definitely comfortable and reliable option for all. In New Delhi and NCR, Hero Lectro offers a network of retailers along with options for online as well as e-commerce.

Aditya Munjal CEO, Hero LEctro stated, we envision making e-cycles a mainstream as well as preferred choice in India, as the demand for electric personal mobility options grow. Innovation is at the heart of every Hero LEctro e-cycle, giving our users a fun, enjoyable and smart riding experience.

Our New Delhi experience Center in partnership with Bittoo Bikewala is in line with our effort to create an exclusive retail channel for e-cycles where commuters can truly experience as well as immerse themselves with an e-cycle.