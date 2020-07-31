Honda 2Wheelers India becomes Industry First to Unlock 1 million BS-VI sales level!

Continuing to steward the BS-VI technology revolution from the front, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today announced that its cumulative BS-VI two-wheeler sales have crossed 11 lac sales mark in domestic market.

Honda 2Wheelers India was first two wheeler manufacturer in the country to unleash #AQuietRevolution and start selling BS-VI models six months ahead of the deadline in September 2019 with Activa125 launch. Noteworthy, that Honda ended the fiscal 2019-20 with the Industry Highest BS-VI sales of over 6.5 lac units.

Today, with over 11 lac dispatches & counting, more Indians are riding their favourite BS-VI Honda 2Wheeler, that comes packed with Honda's globally acclaimed patented technology, first-in-class features, style, convenience and more.

#AQuietRevolution by Honda changes the way India rides into BS-6 era!

At the heart of this game-changing revolution is Honda's all new BSVI engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology. eSP integrates ACG Starter motor, reduced frictional losses with Programmed Fuel Injection(PGM-Fi). Since the World First to introduce PGM-Fi technology in 1982, Honda's PGM-Fi technology has won the trust of over 55 million customers in ASEAN region, and is now delighting India.

The company in its press statement revealed that giving new value to customers are the long list of first-in-segment technology and features with benefits like significant mileage-up. Adding further to this, is Honda's gift of superior peace of mind to its customers with the Industry's first 6-year Warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty),

Honda 2Wheelers India claims to have Indian 2Wheeler Industry's Most Diverse BS-VI portfolio of 11 all-new models. This includes 4 BS-6 automatic scooters (Activa 6G, Dio, Activa 125, Grazia 125), 6 BS-6 motorcycles (CD Dream & Livo in 110cc, Shine and SP 125 in 125cc, Unicorn and X-Blade in 160cc) and its iconic 1100cc adventure legacy model – the 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports.

Giving Wings to #AQuietRevolution are the 11 exciting new BS-VI offerings from Honda 2Wheelers India:

1. Activa 6G – India celebrates 2020 with the Power of 6!

With as many as 26 patents* including ACG motor for silent-start & World-First enhanced Smart Tumble Technology (eSTT), all new Activa 6G with its 110cc HET PGM-Fi engine powered by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology gives 10% more mileage. Adding more value are 8 new additions (telescopic suspension, integrated dual function switch, malfunction light, engine start stop switch, external fuel lid, passing switch, DC LED headlamp, 3-step adjustable rear suspenson), Best-in-segment ground clearance and Power of More (increased floor space, bigger 12 inch front wheel, longer wheelbase).

2. Keep Dio'ing it with Dio BS-VI

2020 Dio BS-VI packs a punch with its 20 patents*, Honda's trusted 110cc PGM-FI HET engine with eSP and 11 new technology & features (full digital meter, side stand indicator with Engine Cut-off, telescopic suspension, engine start/stop switch, integrated dual function switch, external fuel lid, passing switch, front pocket for convenient storage, DC LED headlamp, malfunction light and 3-step adjustable rear suspension).

3. All-new Activa 125 BSVI:

Loaded with as many as 26 new patents*, Honda's trusted 125cc PGM-Fi HET engine boosted by eSP technology promises 13% more mileage. Adding to this are 5 segment first features (Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor, digital analogue meter, integrated dual function switch & external fuel lid, Idling Stop System and front glove box for more storage).

4. The Stunning Genius of GRAZIA 125 BSVI

All-new Grazia 125 now vrooms with Honda's trusted 125cc PGM-FI HET engine, boosted by eSP. Adding to its genius are the significant additions in form & styling like the LED Split Position Lamp, chiseled tail lamp, split grab rail and 3D Logo emblem on side panel.

5. 'Kuch kuch nahi…Sab Kuch Hai' in CD 110 Dream BSVI

At the heart of CD 110 Dream ticks BS-VI compliant Honda's trusted 110cc PGM-FI HET engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). Bringing future technology to the present is the patented* ACG starter motor ensures silent, jolt-free start every time with small amount of power giving more mileage & efficiency.

6. Live Life Livo Style with Livo BSVI

The all new Livo BSVI is designed and built for next era of transformation. Honda's trusted 110cc PGM-FI HET engine with eSP. Adding more convenience are the integrated engine start/stop switch and 5-step adjustable rear suspension for a smoother ride. Livo Style now gets chiseled tank shrouds, modern front visor, bold fuel tank design, striking graphics with new refreshed digital analogue meter.

7. All new Shine 125 – 'AMAZING SHINE'

The Shine of Honda's 125cc favourite motorcycle gets brighter with the Honda's trusted BS-VI compliant 125cc PGM-FI HET engine boosted by eSP. Bringing more value are new features like 5-Speed Transmission, Engine Start/Stop switch and more.

8. SP125 BSVI – 'Strictly for the Advanced'

Developed with 19 new patents*, Honda's brand new SP125 is powered by the completely new 125cc HET engine with eSP technology which delivers 16% more mileage. Adding to this are 9 segment first features (full digital meter, distance to empty, average fuel efficiency, real-time fuel efficiency, LED DC headlamp, Engine Start/Stop switch, Integrated headlamp beam/Passing switch, Eco Indicator, Gear Position Indicator).

9. Be a Wing Rider with Unicorn BSVI

Honda Unicorn BSVI comes with 160cc HET BSVI PGM-FI engine. Giving a smoother, confident ride with excellent stability everytime are the Anti-Brake system, Rear Mono Shock suspension and Engine Stop Switch.

10. Look Beyond with X-Blade BSVI

The new X-Blade BSVI comes with advanced 160cc HET BSVI PGM-FI engine with Best-in-class torque, Rear Mono Shock suspension, Front & NEW Rear petal disc brakes with ABS. The 130mm wide rear tyre with hugger fender, long wheelbase(1347mm) enhance stability & comfort beyond expectations.

11. True Adventure begins with 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports

Honda's 1st BSVI compliant big bike in India comes in both Manual (for the 1st time) and DCT transmission. 2020 Africa Twin is a completely new from the wheels up with a new bigger engine, new lightweight chassis, new electronics and new suspension! The iconic Dakar Rally machine is smaller, slimmer and 5 kg lighter while being power-packed with loads of new features for total control on all terrains!