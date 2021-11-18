Honda Launches Navi Mini Bike in US Market

Honda has recently made an announcement about the launch of the Navi mini bike in the US Market. Few years back, the Navi was originally introduced in India few years back and it got discontinued due to not much demand. The 2 wheeler was specifically developed for the Indian market and it has now made its way to the US, which is one the world's biggest 2 wheeler markets.



In India, the Navi made its name for being one of the easiest to ride scooters out there. And honestly, even Honda still cannot figure as to whether to sell the NAvi as a scooter or a motorcycle due to its unconventional design. The compact design as well as the dimensions of the Navi has made it popular both in urban as well as semi –urban markets.

We find, the Indian-spec Navi featured a 109cc engine from the Activa along with a CVT gearbox. It has got a 10.2 cc single cylinder engine, which is known to return a maximum claimed fuel economy consisting 60 km/l. The US-spec model does remain the same and it features the same powertrain. Honda US has not revealed the power figures, but the output Is expected to be around 8PS and 9Nm, which is similar to the India-spec model.

The underpinnings on the US-spec Navi have not changed either, comprising an inverted telescopic fork, a monoshock and have got drum brakes at both ends. It rolls on blacked out 12/10 inch sheet metal wheels (F/R).

In the US market, the Navi has been priced at about $1807 which is equivalent to Rs 1.34 lakh. And it has been offered in 4 color options, they include red, green, black and brown.

The above model, Navi, does not sell in India no longer and it has already been discontinued because of low demand.