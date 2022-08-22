Honda to Give Tough Fight to its Competitor with its Multiple Launches

New motorcycles in the 160cc as well as 300-350cc segments and an all-new 125cc scooter, would be among the launches by Honda. This would happen over the course of the next one year, a top company official has stated in an interaction.



Good news, as the availability of the semiconductors in the nation tend to improve, the nation's 2nd largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) in order to boost its existing stranglehold of its domestic market is ready with multiple launches across product categories so that it can take on its rivals.

The new launches planned by the company include budget-segment motorcycle. With this, the Japanese giants hope to challenge the dominance of Hero Motocorp, the leader in the domestic two-wheeler market.

New motorcycles in the 160cc as well as 300-350cc segments and an all-new 125cc scooter, would be among the launches by Honda. This would happen over the course of the next one year, a top company official has stated in an interaction.

The HMSI, President, managing director and CEO, Atsushi Ogata has stated "we are in the developmental stage with regards to low-end motorcycle. We have to meet the new emission regulations for the next financial year. In the upper middle segment, we will have one in the 160cc segment. And we will also have a 125-scooter next year, we would also introduce a new model in category of 300 to 350cc.

Presently, the company is also working on its 1st electric two-wheeler which could be launched in the coming one to two years. With regards to feasibility study stage, HMSI would be moving to the developmental stage for its first EV.

Honda would be very soon adopting OBD 2, an emission tracking regulatory requirement starting from April 2023. The Two-wheeler company are rushing against the time in order to meet the new norms as not only do new models so that they can qualify for it, even the existing models would have to meet them. These norms would be expected to push by buying costs by 5 to 6%.

HMSI is also making strategic moves when it comes to its manufacturing capacities. Its Manesar plant, one of the oldest one in India, would become the centre for premium bikes as well as mid-capacity bikes. Having a peak capacity of 400,000 units, there are nearing to 8 motorcycles assembled at Manesar presently having 160cc engines and above.

HMSI is also among the two-wheeler brands which has been adversely impacted due to shortage of semiconductors. But with the issue now easing as well as reopening of schools and offices, demand for two-wheelers is gathering steam, ogata stated.

He further added, since the beginning of this year, thanks to schools are reopening as well as offices are restarting, there is positive momentum even from remote rural areas. We are keeping good momentum compared to previous 3 years. We also have festive demand coming up and the chip shortage issue is also getting better.