Honda WRV’s Successor, most likely to be launched on 2nd Nov, 2022

Honda likely to unveil a new car, which would most probably be the production version of the SUV RS concept Showcased in the year, 2021.



The company has teased the car, which will most likely debut globally in Indonesia on 2nd November. Its entry into other markets would follow and the Indian automobile market might also be on the list.

According to the teased image, the side profile would be offered with more of a crossover styling having chunky front and rear bumpers, boxy tail lamps, a tall roofline that slopes aggressively after the C-pillars, and a sharp light signature for the front LED daytime running lights. It is also appears to have adequate ground clearance, which would increase its utility and offer more road presence.

The subcompact SUV would come with few high-end features such as semi-digital driver's display, ambient lighting and touchscreen infotainment display with connected car features.

Depending on the market, it would most likely to get a choice of petrol, diesel or petrol hybrid powertrains. In India, one of the engine options would most likely to be 90PS, 1.2-liter petrol engine found in Jazz premium hatchback, with manual and CVT transmission options. Honda is very unlikely to include a diesel engine option in future Indian models.

The above subcompact SUV would be pitted against Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renualt Kiger and the Mahindra XUV300.

Honda SUV RS Concept

While ADAS might be available in few markets, it is unlikely to be available on the India-spec model. The cabin of the subcompact SUV, would most likely to be premium, with level of fit as well as finish, soft-touch materials and leatherette upholstery.

While we recognize this upcoming SUV as the WRV successor, the official name has yet to be revealed. If it launched in India, next year, Honda might stick with the WR-V badge, which has been around long enough to be recognized name.