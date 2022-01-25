General Motors have developed a new range of Hydrogen fuel cells, which would be used for fast charging Electric vehicles. With the help of Hydrotec fuel cell,s the US based Renewable innovations would be building both fixed as well as mobile EV charging stations.

To put in simple words, the Hydrotec power cube Is also known as hydrogen fuel cell, a device which can generate electricity from chemical reactions between hydrogen and oxygen. The fuel cells do not produce any type of emissions in their operation except water, which can be reused in varied other applications.

GM and Renewable innovations " Mobile Power Generator, or MPG can be carried in a semi-truck to varied location to charge EVs. It has already been demonstrated during the October 2021, Reelle Rally and it is expected to be used in California, where parts of the power gridgare strategically shut off in order mitage wildfires.

On other hand, we find empower fixed EV charging stations can be installed at varied petrol station In order to have fast charging electric cars. Each empower generator can charge nearing to 4 EV's simultaneously at 150kW and upto 100 cars, before it requires more hydrogen.

Both, GM and Renewable innovations expect to install about 500 such empower charging stations in US, by the year, 2026.

The smallest Hydrotec-based generator is powered by a single fuel cell cube and it does make nearing to 70% more electricity than a similarly sized 60kW diesel generator. It would offer battery backup as well as control in order to change the power output depending on need. The generator was developed for military application such as powering the electrical equipment at the campsites.

In the near future, the GME wishes to scale up the Hydrotec Generator in order to offer electricity in construction sites, buildings, festivals and outdoor concerts. We find the hydrogen fuel cell generators can help potentially replace diesel power generators across the US and in other nations.