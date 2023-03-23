India’s 9 cars under RS. 15 lakh having 6 airbags

While buying a car, customers take into account, car's performance, their budget and most important thing, safety. Given below are the 9 safest cars which costs less than Rs. 15 lakhs. These cars have 6 airbags

1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The range-topping Zeta and Alpha Variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets 6 airbags. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has got 6 airbags and price begins from Rs. 8.26 lakh (Ex-showroom), thus making it one of the safest cars in India, to be offered with such safety feature.

2. Toyota Glanza

The above vehicle is priced between Rs. 6.66 lakh to Rs. 9.99 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Toyota Glanza G variant receives 6 airbags. This variant is priced from Rs. 8.24 lakh, thus making it expensive by Rs. 15,000 than the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Other safety features include Hill-hold Assist with ESP (AMT trims) and a 360-degree camera).

3. Mahindra XUV300

The W8 optional Variant of the Mahindra XUV300 receives 7 airbags, making it count among the safest cars in India under Rs. 15 lakhs. Recently, it has scored 5-star Global NCAP ratings in terms of safety. The Mahindra XUV300 W8(o) variant is priced at Rs. 13.92lakh (Ex-showroom).

4. Kia Sonet

Another car on the list is the Kia Sonet, which recently received a few upgrades. The Kia sonnet GTX Plus Turbo iMT Variant receives 6 airbags, EBS, ABS, ESC and more. This variant is priced at Rs. 12.84 lakh (Ex-showroom).

5. 2023 Hyundai Verna

Hyundai is offering the new-gen Hyundai with 6 airbags, ABS and EBD as standard as well as 3-year, unlimited km warranty. It has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs. 10,89,9000 to Rs 17,37,900(Ex-showroom).

6. Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 top end variant, the Asta (o) receives 6 airbags, along with TPMS, ESC, hill assist control, ABS with EBD and more. The i20 Asta (O) prices starts from Rs. 9.59 lakh(Ex-showroom). The Hyundai i20 N Line also gets 6 airbags on the higher-spec N8 trim, which is priced at Rs. 11.03 lakh (Ex-showroom).

7. Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue received a facelift previous year and it also gets 6 airbags on the SX(O) variant. The Hyundai Venue SX(O) price starts from Rs. 11.92lakh (Ex-showroom), Other safety features include ABS with EBD, ESC, Hill Assist control, Reverse Parking sensors, a highline pressure monitoring system and iSOFIX anchorages.

8. 2023 Honda City

The 2023 Honda City now gets 6 airbags as standard and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Its prices begins from Rs 11.49 lakh(Ex-showroom), India, while the V variant comes equipped with ADAS is priced at Rs. 12.37 lakh (Ex-showroom, India).

9. Kia Carens

The Kia Carens MPS also has 6 airbags as standard across all trim levels, along with ABS with EBD, brake assist, hill assist control, Downhill Brake control, all wheel disc brakes and a highline. TPMS to name a few. Kia is offering the Carens at a starting Price of Rs. 10.20 (Ex-showroom).