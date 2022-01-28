Japanese Carmaker May Soon Unveil its Electric Car, Partners with Mitsubishi & Renault

Japanese carmaker company Nissan very soon, may unveil its electric car in India. The automaker is working on analyzing the nation's electric vehicle market and in the coming days, it would take a decision as to whether or not to launch its electric vehicle in India.

Ashwani Gupta, Nissan Motor India's COO, does believe India to be, next great potential market for his electric vehicles. He has said, that the Indian EV market has been risen thrice in a year, and our country does have big potential for the EV industry, he added.

In a recent talk to Media, Gupta has stated that, Renault-Nissan Mitsubishi car Alliance is thinking towards the possibility of entering the segment in India Nisan's decision to enter the Indian Electric vehicle market, he stated would be based on three factors. An initially, we find there was lot of excitement about the product. We are definitely confident that, based on our earlier experiences, we would be able to exceed the Indian customers expectations. The competitiveness would be a 2nd factor to consider. The only concern is as to how, we would be able to localise the batteries. Gupta added and this is subject that we would want to investigate. The ecology which does include the infrastructure is 3rd, he continued and here is where we would be going to study.

Nissan as well as its Alliance partners Renault and Mitsubishi has revealed on Thursday that by the year, 2030, they would have launched around 35 new electric vehicles based on 5 common EV platforms.

To achieve its goals, the trio would investing $23 billion over the next 5 years, the CMF-BEV platform, which was designed for completely electric cars, is one of the 5 common platforms, revealed by the triumvirate. This would be utilised in the European market first. This platform may have potential all across the world.

In a few weeks, the 1st electric vehicles would be based on this platform and it would hit the roads. The Nisan Ariya EV Crossover and the Renault Megane E-tech Electric would be built on it. More than 5 models would be based on by the 2030.