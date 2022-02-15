Kia Carens Official Launch Today: Kia India's Three-row Car

Kia Carens is a 4th car from Kia India, after it has earlier launched Seltos, Carnival and Sonet. The above vehicle is a cross between an MPV and an SUV, it would take on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, TATA Safari, MG Gloster Plus and other three-row vehicles.



In an recent times, we find there is big push from the automakers in the three-row, sub-20 lakh passenger vehicle segment. Even though, the TATA Safari and Hyundai Alcazar are doing decent business, the three-row space is mostly dominated by the veteran Toyota Innova Crysta. The other row SUV's include Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus, their range is around Rs. 12 lakhs to 20 lakhs (Ex-showroom).

Kia Carens: Featuring the features inside

♦ 64 colour ambient lighting

♦ Ventilated front seats

♦ foldable tray on the back of the front passenger seat

♦ a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system having host of connectivity options

♦ one-touch tumble down feature on the 2nd row seat

♦ Sunroof.

How big is the vehicle?

The Kia Carens is similar to the Hyundai Alacazar even though visually it does look a bit more compact when compared. The 3rd row space is respectable and getting in and out from the final row is very easy. There is toss up between six and 7 seat layout and the former promises to be more comfortable.

Engine options

Similar like Alcazar, the Kia Carens are also coming with both petrol and diesel engine options.

The three engine options to choose from include 1.5 litre petrol motor, a 1.4 litre turbo petrol unit and 1.5 litre diesel motor. There are numerous transmission choices available.

Karnes: meaning behind the name

Kia has officially announced its three row vehicles for India, it would be called the Carens. Seltos and Sonet are youthful names, as per the Kia, the Carens is synthesis of two-word 0car and Renaissance.