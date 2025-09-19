Maruti reduces vehicle prices to offer GST rate cut benefit

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday announced a reduction in prices of its entire model range by up to Rs 1,29,600 from September 22 to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.

The country's largest car manufacturer also said it has cut down prices of small cars over and above the GST benefit of 8.5 per cent to make vehicles more affordable for two-wheeler users.

With effect from September 22, the company will pass on the full benefit of the recent reduction in GST rates on automobiles to customers, in line with the revised GST regulations taking effect on that date, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

To provide a further stimulus to the Indian passenger vehicle industry, the company has reduced the prices of entry-level cars, it added.