Maruti Suzuki Confirms Official Launch of 2022 Alto on 18th August 2022

Alto is a popular vehicle, since early 2000's, the reason for its popularity include superior mileage when compared to its rivals and there has been periodic updates, robust post-sales, the introduction of S-CNG technology and the addition of several new-age features. As such, the incoming as updated Alto is expected to receive an expanded feature list while receiving the exterior and cabin updates as well.



The spy shots of the next generation Maruti Suzuki Alto on test runs reveal that car would stand on steel rims and receive body-coloured door handles and black ORVMs. While the interior as well as the exterior of the car remain under the thick camouflage, it is expected that the vehicle would have varied styling elements and feature when compared to the outgoing model. Expect the cabin of the car to get few creature comforts in order to enhance its appeal to the customers.

Now as far the engine under the hood is concerned, the 2022 Alto would receive the same 800cc petrol while also benefitting the from the 1.0 litre DualJet Petrol units that powers the updated Celerio. This new K10C engine would put out 66bhp and has 89Nm of torque, on offer. Both the engines would like remain paired to five speed manual transmission unit.

The Alto comes as a direct successor to the iconic Maruti 800. Previously available in both 80cc as well as 1.0 litre engine capacities, the Alto remained the market leader for decades with regards to sales volume.