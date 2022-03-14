Maruti Suzuki is planning to Bring CNG Models this year to its Nexa lineup

India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki, is planning to offer CNG models under its premium NExa dealerships. In other words, the company would offer CNG as an option on models such as Baleno, Ciaz and others, which are retailed through this chain, stated Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, sales and marketing, Maruti Suzuki.

When it comes to Maruti Rivals, Hyundai motor India and Tata Motors, these two companies have already viewed the gap, which exist in the market, hence they are providing CNG in higher variants of their respective models, such as Hyundai grand i10 Nios, Aura and Tata Tiago and Tigor.

The above cars combine CNG features such as a touch screen infotainment system, automatic climate control and projector headlamps, most these buyers are opting these cars are looking towards reducing recurring fuel cost, but at the same time not at the mercy of modern comfort or convenience features.

As per Srivastava, presently we do have limited CNG options, hence we are restricted to only a few variants in our models, which are offered CNG, but we have realized that even top end trim of any model, running cost is extremely important for the Indian customer. So, moving forward , we would be offering more CNG variants and segments too.

The fuel price has crossed the Rs.100 per litre mark, a further rise is expected because of Ukraine crisis, which has witnessed the crude breach, the $110 barrel mark. Thus, customer is concerned about the cost.

During the previous fiscal, Maruti was able to record highest ever CNG sales at 1,57,954 units, a 48% Yoy growth, and looks set to cross that number in the present fiscal.