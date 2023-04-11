Maruti Suzuki to Launch its new Compact SUV Fronx in India, next week

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch new compact SUV " Fronx" in India next week, after presenting the car at Auto Expo In the month of January.



Post its launch, the car is stated to be sold at Maruti Suzuki's NExa dealerships. It has got very young visual appeal and it features rich as well as future facing cabin space.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to sell for Rs.8 lakh(ex-showroom) and to around Rs. 14 lakh(Ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Fronx features

The above vehicle comes packed with numerous features, which include premium audio system, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, heads-up display and a 360 degree parking camera.

The car also comes with rear AC vents, six airbags and a push button to start or stop the system. Fronx also sports and aerodynamic Silhouette and the NEXWAVe grille.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx variants

This compact vehicle has five variants, Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Alpha and Zeta. The Fronx is to be offered in six monotone color options: Nexa blue, Arctic white, opulent Red, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey and Earthern Brown. It would also be offered in three dual-tone options-Opulent Red, Bluish Black, Splendid Silver, Bluish black and Earthern Brown.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Engine

This vehicle would be powered by two engine options such as one litre boosterjet petrol engine and a k-series petrol motor assisted with smart-hybrid technology.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx competitors

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to compete with a long list of car models. Th car would take on the likes of Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300 among others.