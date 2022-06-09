Meet Kawasaki Elektrode: company's 1st fully electric bike

Kawasaki has kept itself away from electric two -wheelers , but the company has presently taken the wraps off the new Kawasaki Elektrode electric bike , which is the first fully-electric two wheeler from the company.

Unlike the Ninja H2 it misses out on a turbocharger, but quite like it, the Elektrode is loaded with tech. alter all, it is balance bike and it is targeted at kids hopping onto a two-wheeler from the company. Unlike the Ninja H2, it misses out on a turbocharger, but quite like it, the Elektrode is loaded with tech.

After all, it is balance bike and it is targeted at kids hoping onto a two-wheeler for the 1st time. Well, it also marks, Kawasaki's entry into the EV domain.

Sadly, the Kawasaki Elektrode, it would not be flying down to the Indian showrooms anytime soon.

Since the Elektrode is a balance bike, it is loaded with tech. The top speed of the Elektrode is capped in the form of three modes-Low(8 kmph), Medium (12 kmph) and High (20 kmph). To switch between these modes, a passcode is needed, thus it keeps the kids restricted to specific mode unless an adult intervenes.

Kawasaki claims a load-bearing capacity of up to 45 kilos for an the Elektrode. It made out of aluminium; the balance bike uses 16-inch cast aluminium wheels. It misses out on brakes on the front rim, wheras the rear rim features a 160 mm rotor with an adjustable brake lever.

The Kawasaki Elektrode tips the scale at only 15 kg and it would be sold in the Lime Green Paint scheme only. Moreover, a 5.1 Ah battery is what you would receive on the Elektrode, along with a 250W brushless DC motor.

Kawasaki claims that, the battery would survive 500 charge-discharge cycle with no hiccups, post which its efficiency might drop to 80%. In the international markets, Kawasaki would retail the Elektrode for USD 1099, which would equal to roughly Rs. 86,000