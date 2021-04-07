Mercedes-Benz India YoY sales growth up 34% in Q1CY21

New Delhi: Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday reported a year-on-year sales growth of 34 per cent in Q1 of 2021.

The company sold 3,193 units in the January-March 2021 period, hinting at a strong recovery ahead.

It said the healthy performance came on the back of strong sales during January and February which remained at pre-Covid level, and also due to the recovery in March sales.

"2021 has begun on a strong note for us as we look for substantial sales recovery this year. The Q1 2021 sales momentum combined with the growing availability of volume models, will create a strong base for further recovery in coming quarters," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said.

"With a solid order bank for most of our volume models extending into months, we are very confident of driving growth back in the coming months. We hence start Q2 with a positive outlook buoyed by the growing availability of our newly introduced models, combined with the market debut of some of the most awaited products that will redefine the luxury segment completely."