MG Motors Partners with JIO India to strengthen Connected Car Technology

MG Motor India, yesterday has made an announcement that, it would be partnering with Jio India, in the internet of things space; this would help the company, strengthen its connected car technology. This partnerhip definitely will help offer integration of IT systems enabled by the Jio's solution in MG's upcoming mid-size SUV.



Jio India, which is India's largest integrated telecom service provider, this company would be providing support automotive solution; they are designed to deliver an array of both consumer and enterprise services. The customers of MG, the upcoming mid-size SUV would definitely be benefitted from Jio's widespread internet outreach, having the highest quality connectivity, not only in the metros but also in varied small town as well as rural areas.

The Jio's new-age connected vehicle solution is a combination of hardware and software as well as connectivity. It would enable the users to have access which are trending infotainment as well as real time telematics on the go as this would offer the benefits of digital life to a vehicle and people on the move.

The MG motor India had now begun its journey in India, with the launch of the nation's first internet connected car-MG Hector and followed by the pure electric internet SUV-MG ZS. This company has also launched the Gloster with Level 1 Autonomous features, which does include Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and other advanced features.

MG Motor India, President & Director, Rajeev Chabha stated that, Technology as well as innovation is leading the connected space in the automobile industry. The present tend does definitely focus on increasingly on software driven devices and also our present partnership with tech innovator such as Jio in the IOT space is a step towards establishing the MG Motor as a tech leader in the tech automobile industry.

The above partnership would ensure our next mid sized connected SUV would further simplify the driving experience and also ensure safety backed by technology.



Jio, Director & President, Kiran Thomas, had said that, Jio has been building an ecosystem having cutting edge technology products & solutions for Indian users. Our partnership with MG Motro India is definitely a very significant step in that journey. Jio's eSIM as well as streaming solution will enable the MG users to have access to real time connectivity infotainment and telematics. It is a commitment to technological evolution in the automobile industry with innovation being the key pillar.