New Baleno, already received about 16,000 Pre-Launch booking ahead of its launch

On 23rd February, Maruti planned Launch its new Baleno Facelift, as per the reports, the changes are not mere cosmetic. The new Baleno has undergone few major changes in areas such as connectivity, convenience, powertrain and design.



The company has been teasing few features over the last few days and the potential buyers are convinced about new technology, which the company offers.

The company has already got around 16,00 pre-booking for new Baleno, only a week's time is left for its launch. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales Maruti Suzuki India Limited, have shared these numbers.

He also shared new features, which have been added to address the demand of present buyers and while this would certainly increase the cost of the car, the value for money (VFM) quotient, would only get stronger.

The new Baleno would sport sim-based connectivity, customizable Heads-up Display (HUD), 360-degree camera, Alexa integration and a larger touchscreen infotainment system among other new features.

This would push the positioning of the car towards the upper end of the premium hatchback segment bringing it closer to the Hyundai i20.

Check the new teaser of Facelift Baleno 2022



