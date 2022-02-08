New Baleno to launch later this month: Deposit is only Rs.11,000

The new Maruti Baleno is slated to launch soon and the booking are now officially underway for a deposit of mere Rs. 11,000. We find, not much has been formally confirmed, but the carmaker has now teased its new, segment 1st feature, a head-up display.



The HUD sits above the instrument cluster, it would be aligned with the driver's line of sight. It reveals the essential information, so that the driver does not have to take his eyes off, the road to look at the instrument cluster.

As per the teaser, the Baleno's HUD would display the car's present speed, drive mode, clock and a horizontal guage options, a tachometer and an average fuel efficiency readout. It can also reveal climate control detail as per Maruti.

When it comes to design, the changes come to the hatchback's front as well as rear profiles, along with new ELD headlamps, taillights and alloy wheels. The Silhouette remains as is. The updated Baleno would be receiving a new dashboard having larger infotainment system.

Maruti has confirmed that the, new Baleno would be receiving the latest version of the 1.2 litre dual jet petrol engine having engine-idle stop/start. We would expect the performance rating to stay at the 90PS. The transmission options would likely include a 5-speed manual as well as a CVT automatic. Going forward, the carmaker would probably introduce an Optional CNG too.

The 2022 model would attract a premium over the present hatchback, which retails from Rs. 6.14 lakh to Rs.9.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Baleno would continue to rival the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.