New Model, Dominar 400 spied while Touring Accessories

Bajaj, is a leading manufacturer, both 2 wheelers as well as 3 wheelers in india. This company has lot of expectation from its Dominar 400, when the company launched the above motorcycle in the Indian Market.



The However, it was not able to record a good number of sales figures, which the homegrown manufacturer was expecting. Hence, Bajaj has been updating the above motorcycle. Now, the new model of Dominar 400 has been spied along with touring accessories.

The new model with the touring accessories has been spotted in dealership yard. The Dominar 400 is equipped having windscreen, which is much longer when compared to stock windshield. The new windshield will protect the rider having windblast while cruising on the highways. The windshield looks good as it is designed for Dominar only. Before this, the people were using after market windscreen which did not look good.

This bike has got knuckle guards, which offer protection to the hands of the rider as well as to brake and clutch levels. They also offer wide protection while riding on highways. They come in really handy during the winter season due to cold wind, as it tends to freeze hands if the rider is not wearing proper winter gloves.

We find, there is also new skid plate, which has been installed below the engine. The skid plate would help in protecting the engine from both, rocks as well as boulders, if the rider is doing trails. The skid plate would be damaged but it can be easily replaced at a much lower cost than repairing the engine, which tends to get damaged from the rocks.

There is also small backrest, for the pillion as well as tail rack. The rack would come in handy when the riders would have mount luggage. Another thing, which we can notice is, there exist 2 loops, which can help in, tying the luggage on Pillion Street. The rest of the motorcycle stays the same.

Previously, Bajaj Dominar finished in Aurora Green color was spotted having a new longer windscreen as well as knuckle guards. However, at that particular time, the information available was very less and the there exists no confirmation with regards to launch. Considering, that this time the motorcycle is spotted at a dealership yard, it must be safe to assume that new accessories must be launched soon.

The Dominar has always been a great touring machine, it is very comfortable and has a potent engine, but due to its naked design language, the riders tend to suffer from windblast. However, due to the addition of touring accessories, the Dominant would attract more number of buyers and people will not require to opt for the aftermarket accessories.

Specifications

We do not expect Bajaj to make any changes with regards to the engine of the Dominar 400. Hence it would continue to be available having 373 3cc DOHC, a single cylinder engine, having liquid cooled. This specific engine is derived from the KTM DUKE 390 as well as RC390. However, we find the Bajaj has reworked the engine with its triple spark technology and it has detuned it in order to make the power delivery more linear as well as friendly. The engine puts out about 40 PS of max power and 35Nm of peak torque. It comes mated with a 6 speed gear box having a slipper clutch.