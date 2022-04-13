Nitin Gadkari, claims by using Methanol in diesel engines, can help reduce fuel cost to 50%

Nitin Gadkari has made claims that, diesel engines can be very much converted to methanol engines in order to reduce the fuel cost to half.



Gadkari also stated that, as both, prices of petrol and diesel cost are soaring high, now is the time to explore more easily available and also cheaper fuels. The minister claimed that, methanol is much cheaper when compared to diesel. And technology is already available to convert diesel engines into methanol powered one.

Gadkari further added that, a Swedish company has already invented technology to convert diesel engines to methanol engines.

The minister has been always in the forefront in promoting the use of alternative fuel is significant and methanol can be used more. New technology in fuel is important, the minister added.

Gadkari has pointed that, the state of Assam, would benefit by shifting to methanol from diesel. Assam presently produces about 100 tonnes of methanol each day and it is poised to increase its daily production to 500 tonnes.

Apart from this, the minister also emphasised, methanol as an alternative to diesel, Gadkari stated that waterways can be a cheaper alternative to roadways. According to hi, the transportation of road costs Rs. 10, it can be reduced by Rs.6 through railways and the amount would further come down to Rs. 1 through waterways.

This is not the 1st time, when the Nitin Gadkari has offered support for the use of alternative and greener fuels, he has been long advocating usage of biofuel, ethanol and methanol as an alternative to petrol and diesel.

When it comes to auto industry, it is also exploring the idea of using greener and alternative fuel solutions than using petrol and diesel. The above move comes when both, diesel and petrol prices has been rapidly increased in the recent time.