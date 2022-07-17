OLA CEO Once Again Teased that Company intends to build Sportiest Car Ever Built in India

Bhavish Aggarwal very recently made public about his intention that Ola would be launching its 1st electric car in the coming 2 to 3 years to be produced at a new 4W factory to be built, separate from the existing Futurefactory for 2Ws.

The Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has once again teased as well as made an announcement that, the mobility giant would be going to build the sportiest car ever built in India. The Ola Electric is looking to set up its cell and electric car factories and is in talks with multiple states and sources said to the news agency. The Ola Electric's 4-wheeler ambitions are taking serious shape with few concepts designs almost ready.

Ola Electric requires 1000 acres of land to set up its cell Gigafactory and electric car factory which is expected to attract an investment of Rs. 10,000 crore. Few states are already vying, sources are aware of the matter stated.

The company is in talks with varied state governments which include Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradhesh and KAranataka , they added company is likely to finalize it as early as next month.

The firm already has about 500 acres in Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu Where it has built its Futurefactory, the World's largest two-wheeler factory. A company spokesperson declined to comment on the developments.

Ola's currently plans for additional 1000 acre of land are for a separate 4-wheeler factory for its much-anticipated car factory and for its proposed cell Gigafactory that would supply cells for its 2 wheeler and 4 wheeler product range.

In the year, 2020, in the month of December, ola started the production of its electric scooters in Tamil Nadu.

Ola Electric was one of the 10 companies which has submitted a bid under the Advanced chemistry cell battery storage programme in India under the production-linked incentive scheme for battery manufacturing capabilities with a budget outlay of Rs. 18,100 crores. It is only Indian auto and EV company which has been selected by the government under the PLI.

While its Cell PLI bid was for the maximum allowed bid capacity of 20 GWh, founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has blogged about the company's plans to set up even larger 50 GWh Gigafactory to support its own 2W (two-wheeler and 4W(four-wheeler) plans.