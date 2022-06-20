Ola Teases its upcoming Electric Car in India, more likely to be Sedan

Ola Electric is expanding its horizon, by making an announcement about its plan to launch new electric car in the Indian Market. Acting on the announcement, the company has released the teaser about new ola Electric car.

The company has few setbacks and issues still surrounding the electric scooter, to be more specific, the electric scooter manufactured by the company has technical issues, service problems and also problems are also related to build quality of the scooter.

When it comes to new teaser released by the Ola Electric car, based on the looks it is more likely to be sedan having low-hung rear end. This new car would sport completely new design language at the front end. The teaser reveals sleek looking front end loaded with lines of lights brightening the body of the car. However, at the rear end, in a way, feels similar design language of Kia Cars.

With the launch, the new Ola electric car would mark the automaker's entry into completely new segments. However, the road for the cars might not be as easy as all of the major OEMs in India are concentrating their resources on producing electric cars. To name a few big names such as Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, among others are either already in the electric car market or very soon they would be venturing into EV segment with their new models.