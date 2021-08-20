Ola to Launch its 1st Electric Car by 2023, Now in Research Phase

Ola has recently launched its electric scooter in the market. This new scooter has good response from the audience, as the numbers of booking received were high, before its official launch.



This machine has been launched, by the ride-hailing brand. The 2 wheeler has hit the road on India's independence day. The Ola Series S scooter has got 2 variants, the OLA S1 and the OLA S1 Pro.

The base variant, which is OLA S1, it is priced at Rs.99,999, ex-showroom and it packs in a 2.8kWh battery pack, which can pull of an IDC range of nearing to 121 kilometres on a single charge having a top speed of 90kmph. Further, the two wheeler can go from 0 to 40 kmph in a mere 3.6 seconds. The pro-variant is priced at Rs. 1,29,999, ex-showroom is home to an 8.5kW motor, which is capable of churning out nearing to 58 Nm of peak torque.

As per the report, Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of Ola, has now confirmed that, the Indian brand would also be launching an electric car. He has affirmed that the 4 wheeler would hit the road by the year, 2023. The co-founder also has mentioned that the brand is already working as well as planning towards the vehicle's make and they are confident they would be entering the electric car space in next two years.

There are rumours, an electric car would be launched soon and it would be developed keep in mind for the urban environment. The target audience of this upcoming offering would include both personal as well as fleet buyers.