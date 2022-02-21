Renault India Considering the launch of Renault Arkana SUV

When it comes to Global market, Renault Arkana is offered having a couple of petrol hybrid engine options, which includes a 1.3 litre turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol engine and a 1.6 litre four-cylinder petrol engine with Renault's E-Tech system.



Recently, there is some interesting news coming out for the Renault India. The SUV, Renault Arkana was spotted in India, hence rumors began triggering, about this upcoming SUV launch in India. As per sources, the French automaker is considering to launching this vehicle in India. The above vehicle was premiered in the year, 2019, was teased in India, last year, in the month of November, but later, no news has heard about this SUV.

As the vehicle has been spotted in India, so very soon, the Renault India may plan to launch the above SUV in our nation.

Renault Arkana Crossover SUV

The above vehicle is underpinned by the CMF-B modular platform upon which the Euro-spec new gen Renault is also based. This reportedly upcoming SUV India would get coupe body style with a fascia, which is reminiscent of the Renault Captur. The car's list of notable exterior elements does include LED headlights, C-shaped LED daytime running lights etc.

Interiors

This SUV's interior is quite premium when compared to other Renault Cars in India, hence the company may charge premium for the Renault ARkana, which may arrive in India as a completely built-up unit instead of being manufactured here.

List of interior provisions include

- Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

- 9.3-inch digital instrument console

- A Bose Sound System

Globally Renualt Arkana is offered having couple of Petrol hybrid engine options, which include 1.3 litre turbocharged mid-hybrid petrol engine and a 1.6 litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with Renault's E-Tech System. It remains to be seen, as to powertrain with which the Renault would offer the ARkana in India.