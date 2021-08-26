Rugged Electric Scooter Launched EbikeGo : Starting price Rs.79,999

ebikeGo, an electric 2 wheeler mobility platform, has recently launched its electric moto-scooter rugged. The above vehicle is available in 2 variants, one is G1 and another one is G1+. The prices of the vehicle being Rs.79, 999 and Rs.99, 999 respectively. The rugged electric moto-scooter has a claimed a range of nearing to 160km on a single charge and its top speed is around 70kmph. As per the company, ebikego, the price would be even lower with additional benefits from varied state government subsidies.



The rugged is positioned as a smart EV, having an advanced IOT (internet of Things) system having 4G as well as other features, which include 2 1.9kWh batteries, which are replaceable.

The twin batteries which are 1.9kWh each, can be easily charged in a mere 3.5 hours and the company has claimed range of 160km. The rugged electric moto-scooter does feature a 3kW(4 bhp) electric motor which is capable of reaching a top speed of 70 kmph. The company is presently taking pre-booking for the Rugged e-bike, and deliveries would begin starting from November 2021.

The Rugged runs on 14 inch wheels and it comes with intelligent vehicle monitoring via a dedicated app, over the air operation and navigation and vehicle location features. The bike has got a leading link, anti dive four point adjustable front shocks and four point adjustable rear shock absorbers.

The company, Ebikego has said that, it is extremely happy to make an announcement of its launch of Rugged, India's most sustainable, intelligent and sturdy, electric moto-scooter, after significant study and a three year wait. It is designed entirely for Indian roads having 2x2 kWh swappable batteries and advanced sensors.

Rugged also has India's 1st indigenously manufactured hub motor. Irfan Khan, founder and CEO of EbikeGo, has stated that, the above bike would change the face of e-mobility in India and it would help in pushing the limits of innovation in the electric bike category. The user of Rugged can switch from 1 battery to another without getting off the bike and it comes with an advanced 2 wheeler IOT system. The rugged features a cradle chasis having steel on the outside.

The above electric moto-scooter will be manufactured in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, in conjunction with Boom Motors. The company wishes to reach a production capacity nearing to one lakh vehicles very soon. In the coming months, the company also desires to launch more than 3,000 charging stations. The rugged bike comes with a warranty of 7 years on the chassis and 3 years overall warranty. The warranty also includes nearing to 20,000 km standard warranty for the vehicle, battery and charger and extended warranty is also available.



