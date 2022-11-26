Skoda Kushaq EPC Error still continues, even after replacing new fuel pumps

In the Indian market, previous year, Skoda Kushaq, has arrived, a series of complaints surfaced on social media blaming the car for throwing Electronic Power Unit (EPC) error.



Skoda has claimed to rectify the problem by installing more robust fuel pump, however, customers are still facing similar problems.

After the arrival of the all-new Skoda Kushaq, in the Indian market previous year, a series of complaints surfaced on social media blaming the car for throwing Electronic Power Unit (EPC) error.

Skoda has identified the EPC failure due to failing fuel pump. Skoda also states that the fuel pump fails due to varied fuel quality available all through India. Numerous Owners of Skoda Kushaq have faced a similar problem in the past, where the car stopped working and the EPC came on the instrument cluster.

Skoda states that EPC light in the instrument cluster can turn on due to software glitches, engine management issues, rat bites and because of bad quality of fuel. Moreover, the EPC issue only found on the 1.0 TSI engine. The first EPC issues were caused because of varied fuel quality that we get in India.

Skoda SUV is the Safest SUV in India

Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, which are based on the same platform became the India's safest cars recently. Both the cars scored 29.64 points out of 34 for adult safety protection and 42 points out of 49 for child safety. Both the cars come with front airbags and ESC as standard, which helped the cars receive highest ratings. The cars were tested using the new protocols, which are more stringent.