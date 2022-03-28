Starting April, New Cars & SUV Prices to increase

BMW, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and Audi, all of these automakers have made announcement about price increase across their model lineup

Starting from April 2022. All of these above carmakers have quoted the rise in input cost as the major reason behind the hike.

The BMW would increase Prices by nearing to 3.5% across its model range.

The Toyota would increase prices by 4% for its models

Mercedes Benz and Audi would increase prices by 3% for their mode range.

In the month of January, this year, numerous carmakers have given the same reason, rise in the cost of input, for price hike.

BMW

BMW stated that, it would increase the ex-showroom prices of its model in India by 3.5%, The brand stated that, hike would be brought into effect to adjust the material as well as logistical cost, present geo-political situation as well as exchange rates. Presently, the BMW India line-up consist of the 2-series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, 5 Series, X1, X3 and others, the price hike is, however, not applicable for BMW owned mini cars.

Toyota

The Toyota's Ex-showroom prices would be increased by nearing to 4%. After January, this is the carmaker's 2nd price hike in 2022, In India, Toyota' line-up consists of the new Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry and Vellfire luxury MPV.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has stated that, prices of all its models would increase by 3% back in the month of January. Mercedes-Benz has increased its prices by 2% on select models. The Mercedes-Benz's India line-up includes the A-Class Limousine, E-Class, CLS, S-Class, GLC, GLE and GLS among others.

Audi

Audi has made an announcement that, a 3% price hike across its line-up citing the same reason of increase in the input cost. In the month of January too, Audi has increased the price by 3%. Audi India's line-up includes the A4, A6, A8, Q5, e-trot among others.