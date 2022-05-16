Suzuki Motorcycle India to set up manufacturing facility in Harayana

As per the people aware of the development, Two-wheeler maker, Suzuki Motorcycle India, an wholly owned subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motorcorp has been allotted around 100 acre plot by the Harayana Government for a proposed manufacturing unit for Motorcycles.

The site is in the same location as the 800-acre plot allotted to carmaker Maruti Suzuki in the Industrial Model Township(IMT) in Kharkoda in Sonipat district of Harayana to set up a manufacturing facility.

The Carmaker has completed the land allotment process previous week.

The Harayana State Industrial and Infrastructural Development Corporation Records show that, a 100-acre land parcel on auction, which deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala confirmed was being for Suzuki motorcycle India.

More likely, the company would be making an official announcement on this matter very soon. The Suzuki Motorcycle India is predominantly a premium motorcycle play.

The company sells bikes under the Hayabusa brand in India and also sells scooters such as the Access 125 and Burgman street, which are the primary volume drivers for the company.