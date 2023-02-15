Tata Motors Announces, commencement of its National Exchange Carnival in India

Recently, Tata motors, nation's passenger vehicle manufacturers have made announcement with regards to commencement of its National Exchange Carnival across the nation.



Customers can now avail attractive benefits on all Tata cars as well as SUV's by visiting any of the Tata Motors dealership.

The carnival kickstarted today, 15th February 2023, at the company's authorised dealership across 250 Indian cities as part of this customer-centric initiative. As per the carmaker, one can get benefits nearing to Rs. 60,000 on select TATA cars and SUV's during this 12 day exchange and upgrade campaign.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles ltd, Vice President, Sales Marketing and Customer care, while commenting about the announcement, said, we are continuously strive to understand the customer needs and offer them delightful experience. Aligned to this plan, we are announcing the commencement of a 12 day long National Exchange Carnival for customers.

He further added, this would offer them a hassle-free evaluation of their existing cars with the help of wide network of the pre-owned car business. Tata Motors Assured, we are confident that the National Exchange Carnival would help our consumers in easily upgrading to their favourite car, in turn they can also experience the best combination of drive, design as well as safety we have on offer.