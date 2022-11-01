Tata Motors is all set to launch CNG version of the Tiago NRG Hatchback

In a bid to improve its market share in the CNG passenger car market, the Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the CNG version of the Tiago NRG hatchback with an attractive price tag of around Rs. 7.50 lakh (Ex-showroom, India).



Previously, TATA motors has launched the CNG version of the Tiago hatchback in India and the CNG hatchback more than met the automakers high expectations with consistent sales figures in tier 1 as well as tier 2 cities.

The plus point is, its low running cost of the vehicle and an attractive price tag, hence numerous car buyers have been gravitated towards the CNG version of the Tiago hatchback. As such, this has prompted Tata Motors to launch the CNG version of the more attractive Tiago NRG hatchback.

What makes more sense is, the ever-tightening emission regulations in metro cities, opting for the CNG variants of cars makes even more sense as CNG cars produce far few pollutants and highly unlikely to be banned anytime soon.

With regards to its design, the upcoming CNG variant of the Tata Tiago NRG is likely to look identical to its petrol-powered counterpart. However, much like the Tata Tiago CNG, the CNG variants of the Tata Tiago NRG is likely to sport a few CNG badges to distinguish themselves from the standard petrol-powered variants. On the inside, the CNG version of the TATA Tiago NRG would sport an additional switch on the dashboard to switch to CNG Fuel.

The CNG version of the TATA Tiago is available in four trim levels and prices for the CNG version of the Tiago range begins at Rs. 6.29 lakh(Ex-showroom, India) for the base XE variant, as such, we expect the upcoming new Tata Tiago NRG CNG to be priced around Rs. 7.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

By launching the CNG variant of the Tata Tiago NRG CNG, the automaker is looking to forward to further boost its sales figures and also increase its market share in the Indian automobile market.