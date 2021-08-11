TATA Motors Teases its Next Electric Car: New Tigor EV

On Wednesday, Tata Motors have teased the Camouflaged Tiger EV, which is powered by Ziptron. Ziptron is the Tata Motors core used in Nexon EV as well and it would underpin all its electric cars for the passenger vehicle segment.



Tata Motors has released a teaser video; in it we can watch heavily covered Tigor EV Speeding up the hill alongside the Nexon EV.

More details are awaited, the new Tigor EV might be based on the existing one used by the fleet with a handful of feature upgrades in order to woo customers.

The teaser video reveals Tigor EV overtaking the Nexon EV driver by former F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan.

Earlier in the month of July, the Tata Motors have launched a facelift of Tigor EV for fleet buyers-X press T. The Xpress-T EV is available having 2 battery pack options having 16.5 (standard) and 21.5 kWh(extended range model).











