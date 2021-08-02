Tata Motors to increases passenger vehicle prices by average of 0.8%

Automobile major Tata Motors will increase passenger vehicles' prices, on an average by 0.8 per cent, depending on the variant and model, effective from August 3.

Besides, the company said it will offer protection from the price increase for 'New Forever range' of vehicles that will be retailed on or before August 31.



The price protection is applicable only on vehicles which are retailed or billed on or before August 31, 2021.



"For the wellbeing of its business and supporting ecosystem, Tata Motors had recently announced that it has set in motion a comprehensive 'Business Agility Plan' to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers."

