Madanapalle readies for its own dist, bringing fresh aspirations in 2026

Tirupati: Peoplein the Madanapalle region are looking forward to the New Year with renewed hope, as their long-pending dream of having a separate district is expected to become a reality.

The government is working to make the new Madanapalle district operational from January 1, 2026, and officials have stepped up preparations to ensure a smooth start.

Collector Nishant Kumar has been reviewing available public buildings to identify spaces where departments can begin functioning immediately.

Nearly 60 government departments are expected to operate from the new district headquarters. Officials say about half of these can be accommodated in existing government structures, while the rest will be placed in private buildings.

Surveys are underway to finalise suitable locations. Finding a proper building for the Superintendent of Police office remains a challenge, as none of the inspected structures meet the required criteria.

All proposals for office spaces must be sent to the government within a week.

To ensure basic administration starts on day one, the Sub-Collector’s office is likely to serve as the temporary District Collectorate while the Sub-Collector’s office may be shifted to the recently opened District Level Development Office (DLDO).

Collector Nishant Kumar and Sub-Collector Challa Kalyani are inspecting other options, including parts of BT College and GMR Polytechnic College, to house various departments. Private buildings will be rented if additional space is required.

Plans are also being made to host the first Republic Day celebrations of the new district.

For this, the BT College grounds on Bengaluru Road are under consideration as the venue, and officials say the location is suitable for the event.

The new district will include the Thamballapalle, Madanapalle, Piler and Punganur Assembly constituencies, with Madanapalle and Piler serving as revenue divisions. As per the gazette, Rompicherla mandal—though part of Punganur—will remain under the Chittoor revenue division. Residents of Rompicherla have objected to this, arguing that their mandal is closer to Piler and seeking a revision of the boundaries.

With the deadline approaching, officials say their focus remains on ensuring essential arrangements are ready so that the new district can begin functioning from the New Year.