Tata Tiago NRG Launch Expected in India on 4th Aug, 2021

The Tata Tiago NRG has arrived at the varied select dealership ahead of its launch, which is supposed to be on 4th August, 2021. We can shed light on its features, we are also glad to provide images of this facelifted crossover version of the hatchback.



Lets have look at the technical details

Engine 1.2-litre petrol Power 86PS Torque 113Nm Transmission 5-speed MT or AMT Boot Space 242 litres

The model receives an engine, which complies having BS6 norms, as well as a few additional features when compared to the outgoing version.



BS6 TATA Tiago NRG exterior highlights include a new green paint job, contrast black coloured roof, body cladding across the exterior, roof rails, new styled steel wheels, faux silver colour skid plates, black ORVMs, black B-pillars and C-Pillars, Black cladding on the boot lid and a rear view camera.

With regards to interiors, the 2021 Tata Tiago NRG would come equipped with an engine start as well as stop button, a three-spoke steering wheel having black inserts, seven inch touchscreen infotainment system, Manual AC, digital instrument console and black insert for the centre console.

Under the hood, the new Tata Tiago NRG would be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2 litre, three cycline, Revotron petrol engine, which produces nearing to 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission could include a 5 speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The Indian carmaker would launch the BS6 Tiago NRG in the nation on 4th Aug, 2021.

The facelifted Tiago NRG is expected to command higher price, about RS. 30,000 extra when compared to the standard model, which is presently priced between Rs. 4. Lakh and Rs. 6.8 lakh(Ex-showroom). The Tiago NRG's only direct rival is presently Maruti Celerio X.