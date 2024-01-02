Live
- Tesla delivers 1.81 mn cars in 2023, stays behind China’s BYD
- Transactions via UPI cross 100 bn mark in 2023: NPCI
- IND v SA: Rohit praises Elgar but aims to ruin his plans for a perfect farewell in 2nd Test
- Gujarat rolls out 'Nirmal Gujarat 2.0', allocates over Rs 2084 crore for urban development
- India’s multi-year capex cycle has started unfolding
- Who is Kalpana Soren, who might replace husband Hemant Soren as Jharkhand CM?
- Why truck-bus-tanker drivers are up in arms against new law for hit-and-run cases?
- UKK Season 2: Chennai Quick Guns and Odisha Juggernauts play out exciting tie
- CCI okays Punjab State Power Corporation's acquisition of GVK Power plant
- PKL 10: U.P Yoddhas aim to end home leg on a high against Puneri Paltans
Just In
Tesla delivers 1.81 mn cars in 2023, stays behind China’s BYD
Elon Musk-run electric vehicle (EV) company Tesla on Tuesday said it delivered 1.81 million cars in 2023, which is a 38 per cent growth (year-on-year).
San Francisco: Elon Musk-run electric vehicle (EV) company Tesla on Tuesday said it delivered 1.81 million cars in 2023, which is a 38 per cent growth (year-on-year).
In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, the company produced approximately 495,000 vehicles and delivered over 484,000 vehicles.
"In 2023, vehicle deliveries grew 38 per cent YoY to 1.81 million while production grew 35 per cent YoY to 1.85 million,” Tesla said in a statement.
Most of the year’s sales were of the Model 3 or Model Y (around 1.73 million), but Tesla said it also delivered 68,874 other vehicles too.
“Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great 2023,” said Tesla.
Meanwhile, Chinese automotive giant BYD toppled Tesla as the world’s top EV manufacturer, after the Shenzhen-based company sold a record 526,000 electric vehicles in October-December 2023.
For the entire year, BYD sold more than 3 million battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids, it announced.
Overall, the Chinese company sold about 3.02 million vehicles in 2023, an increase of about 62 per cent from the year prior.
It sold about 1.6 million battery EVs and about 1.4 million plug-in hybrid EVs.
Tesla had sold around 483,000 electric vehicles in the October-December period.