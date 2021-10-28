The Hyundai Creta is ready to receive facelift for the Indonesian Market

The Hyundai Creta would soon receive facelift for the Indonesian market and the carmaker would debut the refreshed SUV at the GIIAS 2021 motor Show, which is expected to be held between 11th to 21st November. The Creta facelift would offer updated styling and longer features list.



• The Creta Facelift would receive ADAS and updated Bluelink Safety features.

• Would receive Tucson inspired styling

• To be launched in India during 2nd half of 2022.

New features and interiors

One of the biggest talking points for the Creta Facelift is the inclusion of Advance Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) on the top trims of the SUV. The ADAS feature are more likely to make it to the Indian model as well, it is likely to be launched next year, as other midsize SUVs such as the MG Astor already offer it.

Another addition would be updated BlueLink connected Car tech, which is accompanied along with new safety features such as stolen vehicle tracking, valet parking mode, stolen vehicle immobilization, all of the above would be accessible using the phone.

Apart from this, the feature list would also include a panoramic sunroof, a premium Bose Sound system, 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system along with Android Auto, a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster and Apple Carplay support.

There are also varied unconfirmed reports which suggest that, the Creta would be offered having both, five as well as seven seat layout in Indonesia, however, we find unlike the Creta-derived Alcazar offered in India, the Indonesian model will not have any extended wheelbase. In other words, additional seats would be smaller, which would fit in the boot of the regular 5 set Creta (which is similar to the layout of the 7 seat Kia Sonet sold there).

What more?

With regards to styling, the mid-cycle update for the Creta would witness getting a new front end, akin to the one of the new-gen Tucson. In other words, the refreshed Creta would receive new parametric grill design along with rectangular headlamps. Which are positioned slightly lower than earlier and has LED Daytime Running Lamps flanking it. At the rear too, the facelift is much expected to receive few tweaks, so that it look very much similar to the mildly updated Creta for Russia.

Expected India Launch

New Creta was launched in India only previous year; it is a bit early for a facelift. The Hyundai will introduce the refreshed Creta in Indonesia first, with its India launch; it is expected only the latter half of the 2022. The updated Creta for India is expected to feature a similar design and features seen on the Indonesian model.