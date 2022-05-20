This 27th June, New Mahindra Scorpio N to be Launched : Official booking soon to begin

Mahindra has made official announcement of its new Scorpio launch date. The Three-row SUV would be christened as Scorpio N and it would be launched in the nation on 27 June, 2022. Another interesting fact is, it would also mark 20 years of presence of the Indian SUV.



With regards to exterior design, the new Scorpio would be a departure from the current model. It would feature fresh design elements such as new front grille, dual projector headlamps, bumper-mounted LED DRLs, vertically -placed tail lamps and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Based on the teaser videos, the new Scorpio would receive chrome accents on the door handles, bumpers and around the front grille.

Interiors of the 2022 Scorpio would be equipped having a larger touchscreen infotainment system MID, new flat-bottom steering wheel, front facing third-row seats, roof-mounted speakers, leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof and center console-mounted aircon vents for the 2nd row passengers.

The new Mahindra Scorpio would be offered having both petrol and diesel powertrains. The motors would be mated to both manual and automatic transmissions. It can also be confirmed that the top spec versions could also be equipped with an all-wheel drive set up.