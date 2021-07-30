Top 5 Thinks to Know about Benali 502C

Benelli motorcycle India's , second most expensive bike is, Benelli 502c, but the drawback is, its suspension setup as well as braking hardware are not very impressive when compared to other 500 cc bikes of the Italian brand's India lineup.



The company has launched the 502c at Rs.4.98 lakh(ex-showroom, India). This would make it, Rs.28, 000 costlier when compared to Leoncino 500 and nearing to Rs.12,000 costlier than Beneli TRK 502. Thus, this would make the bike, second most expensive Beneli bike in the nation.

1. Benelli 502c, a modern cruiser, it has got an LED headlamp having LED DRls, LED tail lights, LED indicators, a 21-litre capacity fuel tank and also short saddle. This bike sports double-barrel exhaust, exposed trellis frame and blacked out mechanical bits. You can very well have the cruiser either in Matte Cognac Red and Matte Black Color.

2. The above bike is a practical bike according to Indian standards, it has got 170 mm of ground clearance, which should help it negotiate nasty speed-breakers as well as pothole with much ease when it comes to 21- litre fuel tank would offer a long range, making the bike suitable even for touring purposes.

3. The modern Cruiser is powered by a 500cc inline twin-cylinder and liquid-cooled engine which delivers out 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. This powerplant is provided in combination with a 6 speed gearbox.

4. Benelli 502c comes with an LCD instrument cluster, which offers essential readouts such as fuel gauge, tachometer, gear position indicator, trip meter, odometer and clock.

5. The suspension as well as braking set of the 502c is not as impressive when compared to Benelli 500 cc bikes. The cruiser rides on uses 41 mm inverted forking having mon-shock while the braking duties are tended by twin 280 mm front discs as well as single 240 mm rear disc. The bike, of course receives dual channel ABS as standard.