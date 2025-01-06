Top Electric SUV Launches in 2025: Hyundai, Tata, Maruti Updates

The demand for SUVs in India has been growing steadily due to their versatile design, ample space, and road-friendly performance. With the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), the SUV segment is set to witness a transformation in 2025. Several automakers are gearing up to launch electric SUVs tailored for Indian roads, marking a significant shift in the automotive landscape.

Hyundai Creta EV

The Hyundai Creta, one of India's most popular SUVs, is entering the EV market with a new electric variant. Equipped with a 45 kWh battery, this model promises a range of 450 kilometers on a single charge. Hyundai plans to unveil this electric SUV at the India Mobility Global Expo 2025, signaling a major step in its EV strategy.

Tata Sierra Electric SUV

Tata Motors is reintroducing its iconic Sierra model in an electric avatar. Expected to hit the market in 2025, the Tata Sierra EV will feature modern amenities such as wireless charging, smartphone integration, and premium interiors.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, is set to debut its first electric SUV, the e-Vitara, in 2025. The vehicle will be powered by a 49 kWh battery, offering an impressive range of 550 kilometers per charge. The e-Vitara is poised to attract attention with its long-range capabilities and competitive pricing.

Tata Harrier EV

Adding to its lineup, Tata Motors will also introduce the Tata Harrier EV in 2025. This electric SUV will combine the Harrier’s rugged design with sustainable technology, catering to eco-conscious consumers looking for high-performance vehicles.

The upcoming Auto Expo 2025 is expected to serve as a platform for showcasing these electric SUVs, along with other innovations in the EV space. Manufacturers are leveraging the event to highlight advancements in battery technology, charging infrastructure, and sustainable mobility solutions. The growing interest in electric SUVs reflects a broader shift in consumer preferences toward sustainable and efficient vehicles. With improved battery technology and expanding charging networks, 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for the EV market in India.