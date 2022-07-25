Top Five Fuel Economy Petrol Cars In India: Find the List

Indian Customers while buying car, one of the important point taken into account is fuel efficiency of the car, it is one of key deciding factor.



Maruti Suzuki Celerio -26.68 kmpl

Back in the year, 2021, Maruti Suzuki has launched the new generation of the Celerio. This Celerio was completely new car having a new exterior, interior and new engine. Under the hood powering the Celerio is a 3 cyl 1.0 L K series dual jet dual VVT engine, which churn out about 65.7 bhp and 89 nm of torque and it is mated to a 5-speed manual or 5 speed AGS with idle start stop feature. The combination of the K10C engine having AGS and idle start stop tech results in a fuel economy of 26.68 kmpl.

Maruti Suki S-Presso -25.3 kmpl

Only a few days ago Maruti Suzuki has introduced the tweaked version of the S-Presso for the Indian market. This new S-Presso comes with the new Cyl 1.0 L K series dual jet dual VVT engine, which churn about 65.7 bhp and 89 nm of torque. This new engine is presently being offered with the Maruti Suzuki's idle start stop technology and AGS, the upside of all this is that the S-Presso is now 17% more fuel efficient. The new fuel economy figures of the S-Presso are 25.3 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR-25.19 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki WagonR houses the 1.0 L K series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine and the 1.2 K series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine. Maruti Suzuki provides idle start stop technology and AGS for both the engine options. Both the engines are quite fuel efficient, while the 1.2L version returns a healthy fuel economy of 24.43 kmpl, the 1.0 L returns a impressive fuel economy of 25.19 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire : 24.12 Kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is not new to this list, it was once the most fuel-efficient car in the nation with its diesel engine. With the implementation of BS 6 norms the company has pulled the plug on its diesel engines. Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to remain in the list the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the nation. With the 1.2 L dual jet dual VVT BS 6 engine in combination with start stop technology and AGS returns a fuel economy of 24.12 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Swift -23.76 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Swift is in its 3rd generation in the nation and it continues to enjoy immense popularity. It's a practical fun hatchback and it is great concoction of power, with regards practicality and drivability. The Maruti Suzuki Swift houses the 1.2 L dual Jet dual VVT BS6 which is being offered with 5 speed manual or a 5 speed AGS. The AGS variant with the idle start stop tech returns a fuel economy of 23.76 kmpl.