Top Fuel-Efficient Cars Launched in India in 2021- Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Tops the List

This year, the fuel prices have skyrocketed, over the period of 19 months, the petrol prices have surged Rs 36 per litre when it comes to diesel prices, it has been hiked by Rs 27 per litre. Eventhough the government has incorporated a minor reduction with regards to excise duties previous month, but the relief was very marginal to the customers. People, on the other hands, have now changing shift toward those cars which are fuel efficient, with the year, 2021 coming to an end, let us have look at the launch of fuel-efficient cars this year. The focus would be on petrol run cars.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 26.68 kmpl

Among all other cars, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio have been reportedly the most fuel-efficient car sold in the nation. The latest gen of this series has carried forward the legacy, this car is ARAI certified and is having fuel efficiency of about 26.68 kmpl. Especially with regards to VXI AGS variant, does have the highest fuel efficiency. Apart form Zxi+ MT trim, it is the latest fuel-efficient variant, providing 24.97 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Swift 23.76kmpl

This one is a next-gen car, which has been launched in the year, 2018, however, this year, Maruti India has launched the face-lifted version of the car. The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been considered as one of the bestselling vehicle for the year, FY2021, along with it being one of the popular cars in the nation. Among all other varied feature it has got, what stand out is , it fuel efficiency is about 23.76 kmpl, thus make it more efficient.

Renault Kiger 20.53 kmpl

This year, the Renault has introduced its new version of Renault Kiger, This the fist subcompact SUV launched by the carmaker and it is based on the same CMF A+ platform at the Triber. Besides, the Kiger, if offers 2 petrol engine options namely 1.0 litre, which would have naturally aspirated motor along a 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine which offers fuel efficiency of nearing to 20.53 kmpl.

Tata Punch

The much-anticipated car, the Tata punch features not only good looks, smart characteristics and it also holds a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Apart from it, it comes with a petrol engine under the hood having an average fuel efficiency of about 18.97 kmpl.