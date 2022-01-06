Toyota to Launch Hilux on 23rd Jan in Indian market, if Corona virus cases are under control

Toyota is all set to launch its Hilux in the Indian Market, as per the rumours, the pick-up truck would be launched in the month of January. Toyota would launch the Hilux on 23rd Jan, if the corona cases stay under the control.



As per the previous reports, it has been said that Hilux would be direct import, but that is not the case. The Toyota would be importing the Hilux to the Indian market as an SKD or Semi Knocked Down until then the pick-up truck would be assembled in India.

Earlier, it was expected that the Hilux would be sold with Innova Crysta's 2.4 litre diesel engine and Fortuner's 2.8 litre diesel engine. Presently, the rumours say, that it would be only one 2.8 litre diesel engine on offer. It would produce about 201 bhp of max power and 500 Nm of peak torque. It would have all wheel drive system as well as locking rear differential.

Moreover, we find the Toyota would offer its A-TRAC system, which stands for Action Traction control. The System will automatically detect whether there exists any slip and would intervene when one or more than 1 wheel start losing the traction. The system would then apply the brake on the wheel, which has lost traction. This would transfer the power to the other wheel, which still has the grip.

The pricing of the Hilux is expected to begin from Rs. 30 lakh ex-showroom. The above vehicle would be competing against the Isuzu D-Max V cross, which begin at Rs, 11.99 lakh ex-showroom and it would go up to Rs,25.59 lakh ex-showroom.

Hilux shares parts with Toyota Fortuner

Hilux is base on the IMV-2 platform, the above platform is being used on the Fortuner as well as innova Crysta. This engine is also taken from the Fortuner, moreover, we are expecting that the interior bits like the instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, seats, steering wheel and climate control is also shared with the Fortuner.

Design



Eventhough, there has been lot of sharing of parts, the exterior of the Hilux Is completely different when compared to Fortuner. It has got a large protector headlamp having LED Daytime Running Lamps. There is also chunky looking front bumper, which has a bulbar like design in the middle.

When it comes to the sides, we find there is huge wheel arches having plastic cladding. There numerous spoke alloy wheels as well as vertically stacked tail lamps. Toyota would not launch the Hilux with a single cab body shape. In India, we are also expecting the Hilux to provide only as a fully loaded double cab variant.

Hilux has got huge Road presence

Hilux looks butch and has got massive road presence. Despite being based on the same platform, we find the Hilux has got wheelbase of 3085 mm, when compared to Fortuner's wheelbase, the Hilux wheelbase is 340 mm longer.

The Hilux has got a length of 5,235 mm and a width of 1855 mm. it is 1865 mm tall and it has got ground clearance of 216 mm. The Hilux weighs around 2.1 tonnes.